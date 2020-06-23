ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers say they’re focused on police reform ahead of next year’s legislative session.
Tuesday, Maryland’s new workgroup on police reform and accountability met for the first time.
“Those three words — reforming systemic injustice — need to be more than just words,” Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones said.
Jones called policing in America “broken.”
She wants the workgroup to make recommendations to improve accountability and transparency.
Also under scrutiny is the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.
“It gives police officers special rights when they’re being disciplined and prevents communities from investigating misconduct that could lead to discipline,” Delegate Debra Davis said.
Police reform advocates say the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights is at the top of their list in improving accountability.
The workgroup says it will have a session later dedicated solely to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.
The group’s next meeting is in three weeks.