BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second day in a row, Maryland could see some strong to severe thunderstorms move through parts of the state.

Temperatures topping out in the low 90s and high humidity will make it possible for some storms to develop later in the day. They will likely arrive later than on Monday, with the best chance being between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The rain will be less widespread than Monday as well; those storms left some parts of the region with as much as three inches of rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has put all of Maryland except Ocean City under a marginal risk for severe storms, expanding an earlier map that kept the Eastern Shore from seeing strong storms.

Ahead of the storms, a flash flood watch has been issued for Allegany, Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties until 10 p.m.

