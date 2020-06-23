CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
NEW YORK (WJZ) — The MLB Players Association told the league Tuesday that players will comply with commissioner Rob Manfred’s imposed outline for a 2020 season, according to reports.

CBS Sports reports that players will report for another version of “spring” training on July 1, and the league’s imposed 60-game season will start either July 23 or 24.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players association also established its finalized coronavirus health and safety protocols.

The Orioles were set to open their season at home against the New York Yankees on Thursday, March 26, but the season was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team took to Twitter on Tuesday night to express their excitement.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano will have more updates on the Orioles season as they become available.

