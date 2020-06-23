ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Annapolis man was arrested Tuesday after police said he shot a man in the leg during an argument Monday night.
Noah Joseph Woelfel is charged with first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment stemming from the shooting.
Police said officers responded to the unit block of Decatur Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, the victim said he and Woelfel had been in an argument when Woelfel got a shotgun from his home and fired a round toward the victim’s foot.
That bullet grazed the victim’s leg, police said.
A family member gave officers the 12 gauge Winchester shotgun Woelfel allegedly used in the shooting, according to a news release.
Online court records show Woelfel is set to appear in court Wednesday morning for a bail review hearing.
Police did not say what may have led to the argument or if the victim required medical attention.