(CBS Local)– Season two of “The Twilight Zone” drops on CBS All Access on Thursday, June 25 and actor Paula Newsome can’t wait until people can check out her episode.

The actor grew up as a fan of the original series from Rod Serling and has long admired the work of Jordan Peele, who is the executive producer of this iteration of the series on CBS All Access. In her episode, Newsome plays a pastor in a small town where the community is brought together by a series of miraculous and tragic events.

“It was something that I used to watch when I was a little kid,” said Newsome in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I saw this one particular episode where there was a photo on the stairwell that would advance. For this one, it was amazing to go back in time and the town that we shot it in was truly back in time. It was in the bowels of Canada and you wouldn’t have known it was a town if you drove past it. Jumping into the world was like jumping into another world.”

Newsome’s episode of the series features actors like Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz and Natalie Martinez. Like the series in general, Newsome’s episode provides several important life lessons.

“When you think about today and how people are getting and out and taking action on the world around them when it’s not okay, it’s kind of other-worldly,” said Newsome. “In the episode, it felt other-worldly. It felt magical. What I particularly love about our episode is how many people of color were there. It was just multi-racial casting that felt really good. What I loved about the relationship between my character and Damon’s character is that it felt like family. It’s fascinating to me.”

Watch “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access.