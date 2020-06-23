CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, I-95, Local TV, Maryland, Moravia Road, Road closures, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ramp from Moravia Road to southbound I-95 will remain closed after several cars caught fire last week in a vacant lot in East Baltimore.

At least a dozen cars caught fire on June 17, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said a detour to SB I-895, to Lombard Street, to Kane Street, to SB I-95 is set up.

Drivers should expect an extended closure through the end of June for emergency roadwork.

There is no update as of now on what caused the fires.

 

