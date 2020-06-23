OXON HILL, MD. (WJZ) — MGM National Harbor will reopen to the general public at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 29 after it closed down earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last several months have been challenging for the entire world, including our employees and the surrounding DMV community. As we enter this next phase, we are proud and excited to begin getting our employees back to work and to continue working with our local business partners,” said Jorge Perez, MGM Resorts Regional Portfolio President and President of MGM National Harbor. “The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority as we plan for our reopening, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for some much-needed entertainment.”

Per Gov. Larry Hogan’s guidelines when he announced reopening earlier this month, they will open at a 50 percent capacity limit.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Guests will be able to enjoy rooms and suites, the conservatory and Potomac Plaza, gaming, dining, retail and art throughout the resort.

The days and hours of operations at all the venues will vary, and while there is free parking for guests, valet parking will not be available at this time.

One of the state’s largest casinos, Maryland Live, opened last Friday evening in Hanover, but with numerous restrictions in place. The casino will phase in lower-level VIPs over the next week or so and open to the general public June 29.

