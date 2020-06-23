Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank is mailing out free Story Kits to the homes of all students enrolled in Title I schools in Baltimore City.
Each kit includes five books tailored to the child’s age, grade level and special book interests, according to a press release from the Book Bank.
The kits will also have tips for reading at home for families.
Books will be mailed directly to homes for free. Children can even keep the books they read and add them to their home libraries.
Parents and caregivers should complete one order form per child attending a Title I school. Learn more about how to get a form here.