TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Towson University Police Department corporal who faces multiple child pornography charges was released on his own recognizance Tuesday, online court records show.

Cpl. Peter Publico, 53, of Essex, turned himself in to police on Monday on two felony charges of distributing child pornography and a misdemeanor charge of possession of child pornography.

He had been held without bail pending a hearing on Tuesday.

Publico has been suspended without pay, is not allowed on the Towson University campus and has had his police powers revoked, the university said in a statement Monday.

