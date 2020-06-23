CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland and its students are making sure no one goes hungry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Maryland Dining Services is packing up groceries every week which will be delivered to those who are food insecure or quarantined with COVID-19.

The staff said they’re happy to help the local community.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

