COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland and its students are making sure no one goes hungry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
University of Maryland Dining Services is packing up groceries every week which will be delivered to those who are food insecure or quarantined with COVID-19.
The staff said they’re happy to help the local community.
