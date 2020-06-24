BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man is being held without bond after he allegedly shot at a family and stole their car earlier in June in west Baltimore.
On June 10, a home in the 4800 block of Melbourne Road was burglarized and the family’s vehicle was stolen.
Shortly after, the suspect, 22-year-old Tyree Fong, who is the boyfriend of one of the victims, returned while the family was in the back of the home.
Fong discharged a firearm at the family, police said. No one was struck by gunfire, and the family escaped inside the home.
Fong then fled on foot.
Detectives from BPD’s Domestic Violence Unit investigated this incident and obtained an arrest warrant for Tyree Fong.
Fong was arrested at home in Parkville. He was taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with four counts of first and second-degree murder, four counts of first and second-degree assault, burglary, stolen auto and various handgun violations.
He is being held without bail.
While being taken into custody in Baltimore County, Tyree Fong was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun as well as suspected heroin and cocaine.
Fong will be formally charged by the Baltimore County Police Department for the aforementioned seized property.