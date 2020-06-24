BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland lawmakers announced this week $3 million in federal funding for the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science to develop technology that reduces air pollution and recycles carbon waste.
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, and Kweisi Mfume issued the following statement in a press release:
“This new federal funding will invest in innovative new technologies that can improve air quality in our communities for the good of public health and of our environment. We are excited for UMCES and the opportunities this project creates, especially as we work to advance solutions that reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change in Maryland.”
This project is one of 11 selected to receive $17 million nationwide. It aims to create a carbon-negative system from CO2 sequestration from power plant flue gases, leading to a scalable and deployable carbon-neutral bioreactor system.
