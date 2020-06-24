ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Many parts of Maryland continue to move forward on the Road to Recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and that includes Annapolis.

Local leaders are experimenting with “recovery zones.” It’s closing down streets and offering physically distanced outdoor seating, for people to dine and shop, while spread out.

The City of Annapolis has opened up a number of recovery zones. Some businesses have closed entire streets, others are using parking lots or expanding out onto sidewalks.

This allows people to visit their favorite restaurant, sit outside and socially distance. It’s also been a boost for local business.

On Saturday, the city will be opening a pop-up recovery zone in its design district, highlighting artists, chefs and musicians.

“Because people are going to come out anyway, right, they’re going to come out because we’ve been bottled up for two to three months, so I’d rather when they come out that they come out into the fresh air,” Mayor of Annapolis Gavin Buckley said.

Mayor Buckley is encouraging everyone to take advantage of outdoor activities.

Officials said people are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering at Saturday’s pop up event.

