ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools will shift to its summer meals program starting Wednesday, July 1.

This means they will be offering meals from the same number of sites across of the country, but reducing the number of meals offered each day.

Any child aged two to 18, regardless of family income status, can still pick up one breakfast and one lunch on Monday through Wednesday and two breakfasts and two lunches on Thursday. AACPS will be closed on Fridays through Aug. 21, 2020 and meals will not be distributed on these days.

The county schools have provided more than 1.5 million free meals to children since March 16.

The dinners are being discontinued on July 1, because neither the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the state have provided a waiver for dinners beyond June 30.

“Our Food and Nutrition Services personnel have been nothing short of phenomenal since mid-March and they have been on the front lines every day to ensure our children get meals they need or desire,” Superintendent George Arlotto said.

Parents or guardians who wish to pick up meals without their children present must call the Division of Food and Nutrition Services at 410-222-5900 in advance and provide their name, the names and ages of their children for whom they will pick up meals, and the meal site location. Once approved, names will be placed on a roster maintained at the pickup location. Parent and guardians can only request to pick up meals for their children.

A complete list of meal sites can be found at www.aacps.org/mealpickup.

Also for the fifth year, residents in the northern part of the county can access fresh fruits and vegetables as well as county resources at the Brooklyn Park Farmers Market, held in the parking lot of Brooklyn Park Middle School, located at 200 Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn Park, runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday through August 24. It is in partnership between the county schools, the county health department and Shlagel Farms and is open to the public.

Free meals are also distributed from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the market.