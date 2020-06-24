ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police released body-worn camera footage from the May 16 deadly officer-involved shooting in Essex.

Police released the body-worn camera footage during a press conference Wednesday following the department’s policy to release video in an officer-involved shooting within 30 business days of the shooting.

Chief Melissa Hyatt said the video showed the officer was doing his job to keep the community safe.

“Everything about this incident was difficult for everyone involved,” Hyatt said. “We are going to continue to work to be a transparent organization.”

“The loss of a life is a devastating and tragic occurrence for everyone involved,” she added.

Suspect In Officer-Involved Shooting In Essex Has Died, Police Say

Col. Robert McCullough, who is leading the investigation into the shooting, detailed what happened that night, saying the incident is still under investigation and new information could still come to light.

Police Officer First Class Knight, a 24-year veteran of the force, responded to a parking lot on Skipjack Court for a nuisance call around 10:42 p.m. The 911 caller had told police there was a crowd outside and that the young men were drinking.

When Knight arrived, he saw a green Buick being driven erratically by a suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Robert Johnson Jr. The Buick had struck several parked cars in the area.

Knight called for backup as he tried to make contact with Johnson. As Johnson exited the vehicle, he dropped what appeared to be a handgun, but then immediately retrieved it.

McCullough said commands given by Officer Knight were ignored and the officer then fired at the suspect.

The suspect then began to flee from the officer toward other townhomes, police said.

Knight again fired at Johnson, this time striking him. He then immediately called for medics.

McCullough said once the scene was secure, they gave Johnson aid and he was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

The state’s attorney office said it determined that it was a “justified shooting” after reviewing the body-worn camera video and statements from eyewitnesses.

Baltimore Co prosecutor while talking about the decision not to prosecute an officer for a deadly police-involved shooting in Essex last month: “Black lives matter. Blue lives matter. All lives matter.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/4iCCj18aim — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 24, 2020

“When Mr. Johnson reached for that handgun, he immediately put Officer Knight’s life at risk,” said deputy state’s attorney Robin Coffin. “When he continued to hold onto to that handgun and run with it, and run with it in that community, that was very busy out there with 30 or more people outside, doors were open and he was running towards that area that was blocked off — holding onto that gun — he presented a grave risk to that community.”

“He continued to maintain control of that gun and pointed it at Officer Knight,” the deputy state’s attorney added. “It’s a tragedy but no criminal charges will be filed.”

Officer Jen Peach read the 911 call transcript in order to keep the caller anonymous.

In the video, you can hear Officer Knight shout, “That’s three cars dude, do you want to stop?” as he tries to confront the erratic driver. You can see a car moving on camera and hear a car door slam as Johnson gets out.

A still from the graphic video of the police-involved shooting that killed 29yo Robert Johnson, Jr. in Essex May 16 after police were called to a cookout. No charges will be filed against the officer; police say Johnson was armed and pointed weapon at officer. @wjz pic.twitter.com/P6lyQtlwrg — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 24, 2020

As Officer Knight goes to talk to Johnson, you can hear Knight say “Oh No” before you hear gunfire. He yells “shots fired, I need backup now!”

You then see the suspect flee, as Knight chases him toward the townhomes yelling “Stop!”

Then more gunfire and you see Johnson fall to the ground.

“Let me see your hands, your hands!” Knight commands. “Don’t move!”

Knight again calls for more backup.

Johnson, of the unit block of Championship Court in Owings Mills, was shot in the back and buttocks, police said. Johnson had just been released from federal prison in April and was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. The handgun was reported stolen in Virginia.

Another man, an occupant inside the Buick, was also shot but survived the shooting.

Police slowed down the video to show the handgun that Johnson dropped and said they recovered a handgun on scene.

They said Knight fired a total of eight times — three when he initially saw Johnson was armed and then again five times after Johnson refused to listen to the officer’s commands.

Officer Knight is back working patrol in Essex, officials said. Police said he had no prior officer-involved shootings on records.

Watch the press conference in two parts below.

Johnson’s family’s attorneys will hold their own press conference Friday.