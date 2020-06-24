Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even as restaurants are reopening across the state, many are still struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But now, one local group is hoping to encourage everyone to support local.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
The Charm’tastic Mile has launched the hashtag “dining out matters” campaign. The goal is to promote all the restaurants on or near the Charm’tastic mile. That’s the strip along Pratt and President streets connecting Downtown-West, the Inner Harbor, and Harbor East.
The campaign starts this Friday.
