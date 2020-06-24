ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations are now below 550 in Maryland for the coronavirus, while the state adds 330 new cases Wednesday morning.

Maryland state health officials report 65,337 total cases and 2,978 deaths- up 15 in the last 24 hours- with 130 people listed as probable deaths from the virus.

The state positivity rate is 5.17 percent, up slightly from 5.06 percent on Tuesday.

There are currently 544 people hospitalized, with 331 in acute care and 213 in intensive care. Throughout the pandemic, 10,648 Marylanders have ever been hospitalized for the virus, with 4,810 of them released from isolation.

The state has conducted a total of 591,962 coronavirus tests, of which 425,120 have tested negative.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 65,337 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 591,962 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 5.17%. Number of persons tested negative: 425,120

Number of confirmed deaths: 2,978 pic.twitter.com/8IYKLu2E0Q — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) June 24, 2020

Prince George’s County continues to be the most affected jurisdiction with 18,080 cases, followed by Montgomery County with 14,204 cases. Baltimore County and City remain close together with 7,635 and 7,148 cases respectively.

Garrett County has a mere 10 cases in their entire jurisdiction, state numbers show.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 194 (17) Anne Arundel 4,956 (193) 9* Baltimore City 7,210 (316) 9* Baltimore County 7,652 (437) 23* Calvert 402 (24) 1* Caroline 297 (3) Carroll 1,082 (107) 2* Cecil 464 (28) 1* Charles 1,341 (84) 2* Dorchester 183 (5) Frederick 2,425 (109) 7* Garrett 10 (1) Harford 1,072 (58) 3* Howard 2,436 (76) 5* Kent 195 (22) 1* Montgomery 14,283 (688) 40* Prince George’s 18,151 (638) 24* Queen Anne’s 213 (15) St. Mary’s 606 (48) Somerset 84 (3) Talbot 116 (4) Washington 634 (26) Wicomico 1,053 (39) Worcester 278 (15) 1* Data not available (22) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,924 10-19 3,268 (1) 20-29 9,524 (16) 1* 30-39 12,204 (39) 5* 40-49 11,635 (94) 3* 50-59 10,317 (226) 13* 60-69 7,370 (479) 13* 70-79 4,696 (728) 18* 80+ 4,399 (1,375) 75* Data not available (20) 2* Female 33,931 (1,453) 70* Male 31,406 (1,525) 60*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 18,831 (1,215) 46* Asian (NH) 1,278 (115) 6* White (NH) 12,797 (1,266) 68* Hispanic 17,738 (324) 8* Other (NH) 3,268 (32) Data not available 11,425 (26) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.