BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore State Senator Nathaniel Oaks is out of prison on compassionate release due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 73-year-old pled guilty to federal corruption charges in 2018 and has served 21 months of his three year sentence.
“Oaks is now 73 years of age, suffering from a series of serious medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, asthma, anemia, hyperlipidemia and arthritis. These medical conditions place him at a significant risk of severe complications in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the order reads.
Oaks is now being electronically monitored in home detention for the first 21 months of his three-year period of supervised release.
He admitted to taking $15,300 from an FBI informant, who posed as an out-of-town developer in a scheme to defraud the federal government.
