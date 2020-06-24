HALETHORPE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for suspects who allegedly shot a restaurant owner in Halethorpe late Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a restaurant called 15 De Septembre in the 300 block of Hollins Ferry Road for a call of a shooting at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police learned the victim, a man who owned the restaurant, was shot in the upper body after confronting three suspects who forced their way into the back of the restaurant.
Several witnesses came to help the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspects fled before police arrived.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation into this shooting.
Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.