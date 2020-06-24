Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of pallets of personal protective equipment arrived in Maryland this week.
The Jordanian government dropped it off at Joint Base Andrews to support COVID-19 response efforts.
FEMA will distribute the supplies to various states throughout the country.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
Jordan calls it a show of strength and friendship during unprecedented times.
It is indeed very sad the USA is now receiving charity donations of essential supplies we desperately need from what some people would call; a 3rd world Muslim country. Americans are barred from many countries and perhaps soon from the EU all because we have a failure in the White House that never took COVID seriously and still doesn’t with 121,000+ dead Americans and tried to create conspiracy theories blaming China for HIS failure. Thank you, Jordan, and eff you Trump for ruining this country. We cannot get rid of you soon enough
Jordan enacted severe measures very early on and, as a result, only 5 people there died from COVID In a country of over 10.5 million people they average 20 new COVID cases a day.