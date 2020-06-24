BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged 43-year-old Richard Benjamin Lodeski, for allegedly intentionally setting two separate fires at a Bel Air business park.
Two metal shell structures housing eight businesses in Bel Air caught fire early Saturday morning near Birroteca restaurant, officials said.
The complex is owned by Fallston Business Park, LLC.
While only two businesses sustained direct fire damage, an estimated loss upwards of $1,000,000.00 occurred to the contents, officials said.
During their investigation, they developed Lodeski as a suspect. He was located Tuesday night and arrested without incident.
Lodeski was charged with two counts of Second Degree Arson, two counts of 1st Degree Malicious Burning, two counts of 2nd Degree Malicious Burning, and two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00.
If found guilty, Lodeski could face over fifty years of imprisonment and $50,000.00 in fines.
He was transported to Harford County Detention Center where he is awaiting bond review.