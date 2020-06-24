PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking to recruit young women to join their department.
The state police are holding a Year of the Woman: 2020 Youth Leadership and Law Enforcement Seminar from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23 at the police training academy in Sykesville. High school and college students interested in a career in law enforcement to learn from female troopers.
“Attendees will learn about Maryland law, military drill and ceremony, fitness and wellness, defensive tactics and explore the many facets of a career in law enforcement. They will learn how to protect themselves and take part in a variety of training workshops geared toward a greater understanding of leadership, character development and life skills. Female troopers from the K-9 Unit, Aviation, and other specialized units will be on hand to share their experiences about life as a state trooper. Along with this exciting opportunity, food and lodging will be provided on the campus of the Maryland State Police Academy. Each barrack commander will select one applicant to represent their respective county, including Baltimore City,” the press release states.
To qualify for enrollment, applicants must submit either a two-minute self-taped video or a written essay to explain why they are interested in a career in law enforcement. The deadline for applications is midnight (EST) on July 15, 2020. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. For more application guidelines, please visit, 2020 Youth Leadership & Law Enforcement Seminar.