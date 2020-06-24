BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in more than three months, the Maryland Zoo welcomed guests through their doors as they reopened to visitors.

The zoo had been closed since March 16th because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be open to members only from June 24 to June 26 and open to the public on June 27.

“We are excited, it’s nice that it’s outside, so it’s still safe,” said member Kerry Graves, “It’s just nice to get out and see the animals again, we’ve missed them,”

This was the first time incoming president and CEO, Kirby Fowler, saw the zoo with guests. He started working with the zoo in April.

“It’s a day we’ve all been waiting for,” Fowler said.

It costs $55,000 a day to care for the animals, an expense that continues even when they’re closed.

“Sadly we’re projecting a several million-dollar loss over the year,” said Fowler.

Fowler added they will be relying on events, fundraising, and driving attendance to help them make it through these tough times.

“We’re saving animals from extinction and we’re teaching people about that as well. So people should cherish that and want to keep this going,” Fowler said.

Some of the changes you’ll see at the zoo include one way paths, lots of hand sanitizer and time ticketing, meaning you have to go online, sign up for a time and pay for your ticket before visiting.

