BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pimlico Race Course will reopen its doors to the public Thursday.
That means visitors will be able to use part of the clubhouse to watch and bet on horse racing at other tracks.
Staff and visitors are being asked to wear masks and stay at least six feet apart.
There is no live racing at this point, only simulcast is being offered.
