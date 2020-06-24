CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 550, State Adds 330 Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pimlico Race Course will reopen its doors to the public Thursday.

That means visitors will be able to use part of the clubhouse to watch and bet on horse racing at other tracks.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Staff and visitors are being asked to wear masks and stay at least six feet apart.

There is no live racing at this point, only simulcast is being offered.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

