Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Southwest Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon.
At around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a Southwest District officer heard gunfire, then saw the victim running in the 2200 block of Hollins Street.
The male victim was taken to an area hospital for gunshot wound injuries.
Southwest District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.