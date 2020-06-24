COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The hospitality industry has taken a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotels were closed to guests for about three months during the shutdown, but now that many are reopening, they are working to adjust to the new norm.

The doors at The Hotel at the University of Maryland are now open, and the staff is ready to welcome back guests, with safety as their number one priority.

“It’s creating an environment where people are comfortable coming back and confident coming back to,” Jeff Brainard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Southern Management Corporation, said.

They’re doing it through what they call their “Ever Strong” program, focused on enhanced sanitation and cleaning.

“So that when our guests are here, they’re comfortable,” Brainard said. “They know that anything that they do, they’re going to be able to do safely, and we’re going to take care of them.”

It’s based off four pillars: physical distancing, cleanliness, active monitoring and rapid response.

“We looked at industry standards, including AHLA Association and they’re safe stay standards,” Brainard said. “It’s everything from high touch areas in public spaces to guest room cleanliness.”

“We’ve taken a lot of high touch reusable things out of the guest rooms, and we’re moving things to electronic on the TV or QR codes so people aren’t touching things constantly,” Adriana Niepa, Director of Sales and Marketing, said.

The detailed plan allows Southern Management Corporation to safely reopen and operate at all four of its hotels.

Leaders said a key component of the program is to work cooperatively together based on the evolving nature of the pandemic moving forward.

“This is ongoing and it really is dependent on each one of us to do our part to get better with it,” Brainard said.

