TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Park Police is investigating after a man on a scooter was struck and killed along Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County.

Park Police are searching for witnesses that may have seen the fatal accident.

The man was killed while riding a JUMP electric scooter by UBER near Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. He was struck by at least one car.

If you have information call U.S. Park Police at 202-610-8730.

