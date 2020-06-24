CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 550, State Adds 330 Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Robert Johnson Jr., Talkers

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police will release the body-worn camera footage from a May 16 officer-involved shooting in Essex.

Baltimore County Police officers responded to a parking lot on Skipjack Court for a nuisance call. When the first officer arrived, he was reportedly confronted by an armed suspect.

Suspect In Officer-Involved Shooting In Essex Has Died, Police Say

The preliminary investigation reveals that the officer made contact with Johnson, who got out of the vehicle armed with a gun.

That’s when he fired his weapon, injuring two people, officials said.

29-year-old Robert Johnson Jr., of the unit block of Championship Court in Owings Mills, later died.

Comments

Leave a Reply