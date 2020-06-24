Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police will release the body-worn camera footage from a May 16 officer-involved shooting in Essex.
Baltimore County Police officers responded to a parking lot on Skipjack Court for a nuisance call. When the first officer arrived, he was reportedly confronted by an armed suspect.
The preliminary investigation reveals that the officer made contact with Johnson, who got out of the vehicle armed with a gun.
That’s when he fired his weapon, injuring two people, officials said.
29-year-old Robert Johnson Jr., of the unit block of Championship Court in Owings Mills, later died.