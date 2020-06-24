Hi Everyone!
Look like a bit hotter today and just as humid as yesterday. And with thunderstorms in the forecast, again, we need to be aware that any thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds. That was rough stuff last night to be sure. The one difference between this evening and last evening will be the expected “witching hour” — the arrival time of storms.
#mdwx Today's script. pic.twitter.com/mzj4m0PZmV
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 24, 2020
This day it will be a cold front sliding though that will be the trigger as opposed to a slow moving low that moved past yesterday. Figure a later afternoon and early evening timeframe, and unlike yesterday storms may move by much quicker thereby lessening the hard impact a bit.
Good news though to end this blog with as tomorrow will be a day of welcomed change with Thursday and Friday looking quite pleasant — and no snow. (Sometimes it is necessary to really drive a point home.)
MB!
