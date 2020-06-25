Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a Rite Aid in Glen Burnie on Wednesday.
Officers responded for a robbery at the Rite Aid located at 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Three unknown male suspects dressed in all black clothing and wearing face coverings came into the Rite Aid and sprayed pepper spray in the faces of employees and customers, police said.
They then went to the pharmacy and removed multiple unknown pharmaceuticals before fleeing.
Officers searched the area but couldn’t find any of the suspects.
Robbery Unit detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.