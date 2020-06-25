BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Thursday her office has eliminated 586 open warrants, and dismissed the underlying cases.
The cases relate to offenses the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is not currently prosecuting, and include:
- CDS (drug) possession
- Paraphernalia possession
- Prostitution
- Trespassing
- Minor traffic offenses
- Open container
- Rogue and vagabond
- Urinating/defecating in public
Mosby announced in March that her office was not prosecuting those offenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a press release, however, the Baltimore City SOA said it had become aware that, “people were still being arrested due to open warrants for failing to appear in court on an offense that the office no longer intended to prosecute.”
The office said they’re currently working to dismiss all cases that were the subject of a citation, where an individual may have been instructed to appear in court on an offense that the SAO is not currently prosecuting.
Serious traffic offenses, burglary, theft and drug sales remain prosecutable offenses, the Baltimore City SOA said.