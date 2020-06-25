CORONAVIRUS IN MD:3,000 Marylanders Have Died From COVID-19 As Hospitalizations Continue Decline
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a CVS store in Baltimore earlier this month.

On June 15, at around 8:07 p.m., a suspect with a black semi-automatic handgun entered the CVS store located at 4600 block of Falls Road.

The suspect is described as a Black man who was dressed in all black clothing and wore surgical gloves.

Police said he is about 6’0″ tall. They said he made away with batteries and cash.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the identity of the suspect, call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

  1. joey says:
    June 25, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    I recognize him! It’s the Robert E Lee statue from Wyman Park… he’s back!!!

