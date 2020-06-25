Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three people were shot in north Baltimore on Thursday night.
Police were called just after 9 p.m. to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found three men being treated for gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the victims were in the 2600 block of Barclay Street when they were shot.
Detectives from the Northern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.