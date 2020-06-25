DENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A father and son duo out of Denton, Maryland, will now be serving in the National Guard together.
A father and a husband, Lieutenant Colonel Brian Zdunowski is an Operations Manager of the 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade in the Maryland National Guard.
His son, Dylan Zdunowski, is a soon-to-be senior in high school. Like his dad, he’s joining the National Guard.
Dylan Zdunowski said since he was a little boy, he attended gatherings and events right by his father’s side, and knew serving was what he was meant to do.
“I look at this like a way to serve my country and to also get skills that I would need for a good civilian job on the other side of the world,” Dylan Zdunowski said.
His parents said they could not be more proud of their son.
“I think he’s joining a second family because my husband loves the Guard, loves Maryland and we do, too,” Susan Zdunowski said.
“Way to go man. You’re my hero,” Lieutenant Colonel Brian Zdunowski told his son.