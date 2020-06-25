BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fells Point will have some temporary road closures, as more outdoor dining space is being made available with restaurants reopening across Baltimore.

Starting Thursday, June 25, and continuing each evening through Sunday, June 28, all through traffic will be restricted in Fells Point from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. within these areas:

South of Aliceanna Street

North of Thames Street

East of S. Bond Street

West of S. Ann Street

Parking will also be restricted in Fells Point on Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28 daily from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Broadway from Aliceanna to Lancaster Streets

Broadway from Shakespeare to Thames Streets

1600-1800 blocks of Thames Street

1600-1700 blocks of Lancaster Street

1600 block of Shakespeare Street

Fells Point visitors and residents should pay attention to all posted parking restrictions and avoid parking in those areas.

Resident Permit Parking will be enforced throughout the weekend in Fells Point (RPP Area 16) and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed, DOT says.

Fells Point Residential Permit Parking in Area 16 will be enforced along the following roadways:

Aliceanna Street

Broadway

Fleet Street

Shakespeare Street

Ann Street

Thames Street

Lancaster Street

Dallas Street

Bethel Street

Wolfe Street

Register Street

Durham Street

Bond Street

Fell Street

To ensure that Fells Point residents have access to parking near their homes, residents will be allowed to access areas closed to through traffic with their Area 16 Residential Parking permits.

Baltimore DOT said as they continue their efforts to reduce vehicular traffic and “enhance the pedestrian experience in historic Fells Point,” drivers should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Concrete jersey barriers will be in place at all closed intersections to warn drivers approaching restricted areas.