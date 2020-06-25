Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — This week marks two years since five Capital Gazette employees were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Annapolis office.
While people can’t gather for a memorial due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is another way the victims will be honored.
A memorial that includes five pillars to honor Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Robert Hiaasen, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith will be unveiled in Newman Park in June 2021.
“The Guardians of Free Speech” memorial is set to be unveiled on the three year anniversary of the shooting.