HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two Harford County Sheriff’s deputies suffered non-life-threatening injures during a traffic stop and pursuit on Thursday afternoon, according to the department.
One deputy was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, while the other was airlifted to Shock Trauma.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect is in custody and uninjured.
No further information has been released.