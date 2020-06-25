PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police’s licensing division worked through the night and will continue to work around-the-clock to complete pending background checks for gun purchase applications after the system failed over the weekend.
The system, which failed on June 21, was restored at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Employees are working to review all pending and incoming firearm purchase applications within Maryland’s 7-day waiting period. Even with employees working 24 hours a day, the process could take several days.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Maryland firearm dealers indicate of the 893 firearm purchase applications eligible for release, 54 regulated firearms were released to customers after the 7-day waiting period passed. There were no prohibiting factors found for any of those applicants.