Severe storms are possible throughout parts of Maryland on Thursday evening.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms are possible throughout parts of Maryland on Thursday evening.

A sever thunderstorm warning has been issued for Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties until 7 p.m.

The main threats are 60 mile-per-hour winds and one inch of hail, according to WJZ’s Meg McNamara.

