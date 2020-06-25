ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 48,000 people filed for unemployment the week ending June 20.
The Maryland Department of Labor reported Thursday that 47,801 people filed for unemployment last week. The previous week, which ended on June 13th, 41,941 people filed for unemployment.
Despite the increase in the past week, the number of claims is down significantly from its peak during the week ending May 2, in which more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Nationwide, 1.48 million people applied for unemployment, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor, which is slightly down from the previous week when it was 1.508 million.
Here’s a breakdown of the claims by county:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – June 20, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular
UI
|PUA
(New)
|PUA
(Reclassified)*
|PEUC
Claims
|Allegany
|168
|64
|41
|15
|Anne Arundel
|1635
|757
|493
|79
|Baltimore City
|3316
|1542
|1005
|231
|Baltimore County
|3505
|1588
|1036
|211
|Calvert
|262
|103
|68
|15
|Caroline
|63
|28
|19
|5
|Carroll
|357
|129
|84
|14
|Cecil
|303
|111
|72
|19
|Charles
|651
|255
|166
|26
|Dorchester
|138
|60
|39
|16
|Frederick
|571
|213
|139
|36
|Garrett
|52
|18
|11
|5
|Harford
|757
|288
|188
|51
|Howard
|832
|429
|280
|31
|Kent
|40
|24
|15
|2
|Montgomery
|3210
|1540
|1004
|113
|Non – Maryland
|10245
|4669
|3046
|170
|Prince George’s
|4569
|2132
|1390
|162
|Queen Anne’s
|94
|52
|34
|5
|Somerset
|76
|43
|28
|10
|St. Mary’s
|260
|97
|64
|18
|Talbot
|82
|47
|30
|1
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|402
|146
|96
|21
|Wicomico
|256
|142
|92
|35
|Worcester
|100
|61
|39
|28
|Totals by Type:
|31,944
|14,538
|9,479
|1,319
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|31,944
|Total New PUA & PEUC Claims:
|15,857
|Total New UI Claims:
|47,801
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.