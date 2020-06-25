CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 550, State Adds 330 Cases
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 48,000 people filed for unemployment the week ending June 20.

The Maryland Department of Labor reported Thursday that 47,801 people filed for unemployment last week. The previous week, which ended on June 13th, 41,941 people filed for unemployment.

Despite the increase in the past week, the number of claims is down significantly from its peak during the week ending May 2, in which more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Nationwide, 1.48 million people applied for unemployment, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor, which is slightly down from the previous week when it was 1.508 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the claims by county:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – June 20, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular
UI		 PUA
(New)		 PUA
(Reclassified)*		 PEUC
Claims
Allegany 168 64 41 15
Anne Arundel 1635 757 493 79
Baltimore City 3316 1542 1005 231
Baltimore County 3505 1588 1036 211
Calvert 262 103 68 15
Caroline 63 28 19 5
Carroll 357 129 84 14
Cecil 303 111 72 19
Charles 651 255 166 26
Dorchester 138 60 39 16
Frederick 571 213 139 36
Garrett 52 18 11 5
Harford 757 288 188 51
Howard 832 429 280 31
Kent 40 24 15 2
Montgomery 3210 1540 1004 113
Non – Maryland 10245 4669 3046 170
Prince George’s 4569 2132 1390 162
Queen Anne’s 94 52 34 5
Somerset 76 43 28 10
St. Mary’s 260 97 64 18
Talbot 82 47 30 1
Unknown 0 0 0 0
Washington 402 146 96 21
Wicomico 256 142 92 35
Worcester 100 61 39 28
Totals by Type: 31,944 14,538 9,479 1,319
Total Regular UI Claims: 31,944
Total New PUA & PEUC Claims: 15,857
Total New UI Claims: 47,801

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

