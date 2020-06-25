CORONAVIRUS IN MD:3,000 Marylanders Have Died From COVID-19 As Hospitalizations Continue Decline
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pierre Gibbons, the man who rushed into a burning building to save his Patterson Park neighbor, is getting ready to be discharged from the hospital.

His family posted the good news to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

“Got to see Pierre today for the first time in months as he’s getting ready for an upcoming discharge! We went over how we can help him around the house with the direction of the amazing people at John Hopkins Bayview Burton rehab He couldn’t be more thrilled and neither can we!!”

Gibbons was burned on 80 percent of his body when he rushed into a burning building to save his Patterson Park neighbor. He was given only a 10 percent chance to live.

The family has set up a GoFundMe.

