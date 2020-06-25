BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Science Center in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor will reopen next Thursday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

The center will be open at 25 percent capacity Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests should reserve their tickets online to visit at a specific day and time, the center said, and all online ticket fees have been waived.

The St. John Properties IMAX Theater will remain closed until further notice, but all the other exhibits and visitor areas at the center will be open.

The Davis Planetarium will feature both scheduled programming and informal walk-through experiences, they said.

Everyone over 2 years of age is required to wear a mask at all times while in the building. Only one family will be allowed in the elevators at a time, and everyone is encouraged to use the stairs instead.

Plexiglass barriers have been put at all point-of-sale locations, and hand sanitizer stations will be around the building along with signs to remind visitors of the changes.

Guests are encouraged to practice safe distancing and hygiene by washing their hands often.

The staff is also taking extra measures to stay open including deep cleaning the building and exhibits each day before opening. All staff will get temperature checks before each shift, and will frequently clean high-touch and high-traffic areas throughout the day.

And twice a day, 100 percent of the air in the building will be exchanged with fresh air from outside, the center said.

Some exhibits may close throughout the day for 30 minutes to deep clean.

“We started planning for our reopening the moment we closed in Mid-March,” said Mark J. Potter, President and CEO of the Maryland Science Center. “While the staff enjoyed connecting with audiences through our online programming, we’re excited to welcome guests back to the Inner Harbor. As a private non-profit, we are so thankful for the support of our donors and members who sustained us during this most difficult time. We look forward to continuing in our mission to inspire, empower, and engage…Let’s science!”

