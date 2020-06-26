BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Atlas Restaurant Group announced Thursday that it will discontinue its dress code policies at its two restaurants in the Four Seasons Hotel in Harbor East.
“In partnership with Baltimore’s Four Seasons Hotel in Harbor East, Atlas Restaurant Group has made the decision to discontinue its dress code policies at both of the Hotel’s restaurants – The Bygone and Maximon.
The decision, effective immediately, will give Atlas the opportunity to evaluate the operating impact of removing the dress code policy at two of its premier properties, while it continues to assess the policy at each of its venues,” they said on Twitter.
This comes several days after a Black mother and her son were denied a table at Ouzo Bay, an Atlas Group restaurant. They were turned away, managers said, because her son had on athletic shorts.
Since then, the restaurant group has said those managers “have been separated from and are no longer with the organization.”
The dress code has also been changed to exclude any requirements for children 12 or younger, and the restaurant group plans to form an advisory board to address corporate social responsibility.