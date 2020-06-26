CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, Less Than 200 In ICU As Cases Top 66K
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus pandemic jolted schools across the nation, and while things won’t return to normal for a while, leaders want students and staff to feel safe when they return.

Baltimore County Public Schools recently released surveys to get your thoughts. Ideas include transportation, in-person learning and expected challenges.

The English and Spanish version is due by June 30.

On Friday, the school system released the survey in Arabic, Chinese, and Urdu. Those surveys close July 2.

