ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — New numbers show Maryland has a reported 66,115 cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations have dropped below 500.
According to the state, 487 are currently hospitalized with 190 people in the ICU. A total of 3,015 people have died from the virus in Maryland.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 4.92%
A total of 613,513 have been tested across the state with 440,282 testing negative.
Out of the 10,725 ever hospitalized, 4,903 have been released from isolation.
A breakdown of cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|204
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|5,005
|(195)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|7,299
|(321)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|7,768
|(439)
|22*
|Calvert
|404
|(25)
|1*
|Caroline
|309
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,104
|(108)
|2*
|Cecil
|462
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,357
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|182
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,448
|(109)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,078
|(58)
|3*
|Howard
|2,470
|(79)
|5*
|Kent
|195
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|14,471
|(691)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|18,307
|(653)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|220
|(17)
|St. Mary’s
|611
|(50)
|Somerset
|86
|(3)
|Talbot
|121
|(4)
|Washington
|663
|(26)
|Wicomico
|1,059
|(40)
|Worcester
|282
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(23)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,946
|10-19
|3,334
|(1)
|20-29
|9,685
|(16)
|1*
|30-39
|12,360
|(39)
|5*
|40-49
|11,761
|(95)
|3*
|50-59
|10,424
|(230)
|13*
|60-69
|7,447
|(488)
|12*
|70-79
|4,726
|(736)
|17*
|80+
|4,432
|(1,389)
|73*
|Data not available
|(21)
|3*
|Female
|34,323
|(1,473)
|66*
|Male
|31,792
|(1,542)
|61*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|18,990
|(1,229)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,293
|(116)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,952
|(1,278)
|65*
|Hispanic
|17,918
|(331)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,292
|(34)
|Data not available
|11,670
|(27)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.