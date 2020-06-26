CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, Less Than 200 In ICU As Cases Top 66K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — New numbers show Maryland has a reported 66,115 cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations have dropped below 500.

According to the state, 487 are currently hospitalized with 190 people in the ICU. A total of 3,015 people have died from the virus in Maryland.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 4.92%

A total of 613,513 have been tested across the state with 440,282 testing negative.

Out of the 10,725 ever hospitalized, 4,903 have been released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

A breakdown of cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 204 (17)
Anne Arundel 5,005 (195) 8*
Baltimore City 7,299 (321) 9*
Baltimore County 7,768 (439) 22*
Calvert 404 (25) 1*
Caroline 309 (3)
Carroll 1,104 (108) 2*
Cecil 462 (28) 1*
Charles 1,357 (84) 2*
Dorchester 182 (5)
Frederick 2,448 (109) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,078 (58) 3*
Howard 2,470 (79) 5*
Kent 195 (22) 1*
Montgomery 14,471 (691) 39*
Prince George’s 18,307 (653) 23*
Queen Anne’s 220 (17)
St. Mary’s 611 (50)
Somerset 86 (3)
Talbot 121 (4)
Washington 663 (26)
Wicomico 1,059 (40)
Worcester 282 (15) 1*
Data not available (23) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,946
10-19 3,334 (1)
20-29 9,685 (16) 1*
30-39 12,360 (39) 5*
40-49 11,761 (95) 3*
50-59 10,424 (230) 13*
60-69 7,447 (488) 12*
70-79 4,726 (736) 17*
80+ 4,432 (1,389) 73*
Data not available (21) 3*
Female 34,323 (1,473) 66*
Male 31,792 (1,542) 61*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 18,990 (1,229) 45*
Asian (NH) 1,293 (116) 6*
White (NH) 12,952 (1,278) 65*
Hispanic 17,918 (331) 8*
Other (NH) 3,292 (34)
Data not available 11,670 (27) 3*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply