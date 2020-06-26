BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have charged 33-year-old Jacob Michael Seaman of Abingdon in the assault of two Harford County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop and pursuit Thursday evening.

Seaman was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault on law enforcement officers and reckless endangerment.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 2:30 p.m. on I-95 near the Route 24 underpass.

During the traffic stop, the driver began to pull away, dragging the deputy as he fled the scene, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy, identified as DFC Austin Gentry, returned to his vehicle after suffering minor injuries and continued after the suspect.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect continued onto Route 152 before turning right onto Old Joppa Road. Additional deputies and Maryland State Police were called in and laid tire spike strips at the intersection of Whitaker Mill Road and Old Joppa Road.

The driver failed to stop at the intersection, striking Sr. Deputy J. Nate Gerres and other vehicles, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and is pending charges.

DFC Gentry was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

Sr. Deputy Gerres was airlifted to Shock Trauma for non-life threatening injures to his lower leg.

He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is currently bring held on no bond, after his initial appearance in front of a Disctrict Court Commissioner.