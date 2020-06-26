CORONAVIRUS IN MD:3,000 Marylanders Have Died From COVID-19 As Hospitalizations Continue Decline
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man was found dead inside a burning car with gunshot wounds to his body, Baltimore Police report.

The man was found around 9:57 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of E. Hoffman Street in East Baltimore for a report of a vehicle fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

