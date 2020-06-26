ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced a phased reopening plan for Maryland’s assisted living facilities Friday.
The phased reopening would require universal screening, widespread testing, face coverings for staff, visitors and residents, Hogan’s office said in a press release. It allows for limited visitation.
“As our state continues to reopen, we remain committed to protecting our most vulnerable Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland has consistently taken some of the earliest and most aggressive actions in the nation to protect older populations. We will continue to lead in these efforts, while also allowing for more Marylanders to safely visit their loved ones.”
In order to reopen, assisted living facilities must meet a series of prerequisites:
- The facility must not be experiencing an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, defined as one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member.
- Absence of any facility-onset COVID-19 cases within the last 14 days.
- Universal source control must be in place, requiring anyone else entering the facility to wear a face mask or cloth face covering at all times while in the facility.
- Staff must have access to adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).
- Provided a facility has met the prerequisites, limited visitation is allowable if:
- Visitors and residents wear a face covering at all times.
- Visitors and residents maintain proper social distancing at all times.
- There is not an ongoing outbreak at the facility.
Officials strongly recommend no more than two visitors at a time per resident per visit.
Facility can refuse entrance to anyone screening positive for COVID-19 symptoms.
Residents and staff will be tested weekly and staffers must check residents for symptoms daily.
The facilities are also required to regularly report numbers or new cases to the state within 24 hours.
As of Friday, there are active COVID-19 cases in 87 of the state’s 277 nursing homes.