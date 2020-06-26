BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is lifting coronavirus restrictions on large outdoor gatherings, including mass, as of Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

Indoor gatherings inside hotel ballrooms, banquet rooms, meeting halls and other private indoor spaces are allowed at 50% capacity.

“I want to thank our residents, business community, and nonprofit community for their patience and their commitment to the public health of Baltimore City. We have seen tremendous progress in our city with respect to our numbers, due in great part to the risk reduction efforts by our city and residents,” Young said. “This lifting of restrictions on mass gatherings is low-risk if individuals continue to practice social distancing and other mitigation tactics, like wearing a face covering, but not without risk. Residents who choose to go out should still continue to do so safely.”

Baltimore is still in Phase 2 of the reopening, so activities that require a city permit, as well as conventions, are prohibited at this time.

All Maryland residents are required to wear face coverings inside any retail establishments, including grocery stores, pharmacies or on public transportation.

“Our daily case counts and other key COVID-19 data indicators suggest most Baltimoreans are practicing social distancing, wearing their face cloth coverings, and are taking common-sense precautions to reduce the chances of disease transmission,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Residents should continue to remain vigilant, and to continue wearing your face cloth covering and maintaining six feet of separation from others, should you choose to go out during this active pandemic.”

For more information about data indicators, case counts, and permitted activities in Baltimore City, visit coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.