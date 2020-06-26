CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Maryland man was charged with DUI after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars before fleeing the scene in Queen Anne’s County.
Sean Michael Tettimer of Prince Frederick is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, drug possession and related traffic charges.
Maryland State troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash along Route 50 east just after the exit of the Bay Bridge around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
Police say Tettimer, who was driving a white Mercury sedan, allegedly struck a guardrail on the Bay Bridge before striking a tractor-trailer by Thompson Creek Road. He continued to driver east on Route 50 as troopers tried to stop him and then allegedly struck a Honda CRV and a Chevy Tahoe.
He finally came to a stop on the shoulder just prior to Maryland Route 213.
Tettimer was taken into custody without further incident. Police said they found heroin in the car.
He was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton treatment of his injuries. He is now being held without bond in the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center.
No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Police continue to investigate the crash.